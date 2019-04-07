FRANK SUBALUSKY (1931 - 2019)
Frank V. Subalusky  

Of Alexandria, Virginia. Frank Vincent Subalusky passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Frank was the husband of the late Theresa M. Subalusky. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon and Sandra; son, Frank Daniel; daugter-in-law, Samantha; granddaughter, Shannon Cusack, his sister, Suzanne Lobichusky, and nieces and nephew. The family will receive friends at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 4401 Sano Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22312 at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . For guest book and directions, visit

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 7, 2019
