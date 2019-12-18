

Frank J. Vitalos (Age 80)



Died peacefully at his home in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, following a two and a half year battle with colon cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gloria Jean Vitalos; his sons David, Steve and Brian; his daughter Tiffany Sattler; and his granddaughter Kinsley Grace Sattler.

Frank was born and raised in Allentown, PA, the elder son of Frank J. Vitalos, Sr., and Hilda Feiertag Vitalos. His younger brother Thomas Vitalos predeceased him.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Allentown, PA on June 10th, 1956. Afterwards he attended and graduated from American University, College of Law, in Washington, D.C., and was a member of the District of Columbia Bar. From 1964 through 1998, he was employed by the Library of Congress, Copyright Office, holding various positions, Examiner, Senior Examiner, Section Head and Acting Chief of the Examining Division. Upon retirement from the Copyright Office he was self-employed as a Copyright Consultant.

A service for Frank will be held at 12 Noon at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia. Following the service he will be interred at Mount Comfort Cemetery.