FRANK EDWIN WILHELM "SCOTT" (Age 68)

Born on April 20, 1950 in Washington, DC and passed away on February 15, 2019, at Brooke Grove Rehab after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving daughters, Kimberly Gagen (Kevin) and Jocelyn Wilhelm and two brothers, Kenneth and David Wilhelm. Also survived by Gwen Wilhelm, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Shirley Wilhelm and brother, John (Skip) Wilhelm, Jr. Family will receive friends at Church of the Resurrection, Burtonsville, MD on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. following with a celebration of life at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100 Rockville, MD 20850.

