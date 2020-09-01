FRANK WRIGHT (Age 87) 1932 - 2020
Artist and educator, died on August 9, 2020. CORRECTION to August 30 notice: Contributions to the Frank Wright Young Artist Fund, National Society of Arts and Letters, Washington, DC Chapter may be made online or by check (made out to NSAL-DC) mailed to: Cici Hughes, Membership Chair/NSAL-DC, 4301 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Apt 8003, Washington, DC 20016. Please visit www.forevermissed.com/frank-wright
to offer condolences, share remembrances or to make a contribution online.