FRANK WRIGHT
1932 - 2020
FRANK WRIGHT (Age 87)  1932 - 2020  
Artist and educator, died on August 9, 2020. CORRECTION to August 30 notice: Contributions to the Frank Wright Young Artist Fund, National Society of Arts and Letters, Washington, DC Chapter may be made online or by check (made out to NSAL-DC) mailed to: Cici Hughes, Membership Chair/NSAL-DC, 4301 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Apt 8003, Washington, DC 20016. Please visit www.forevermissed.com/frank-wright to offer condolences, share remembrances or to make a contribution online.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-6680
Memories & Condolences

August 30, 2020
We Love you Uncle Frank!
Be at Peace. You will never be Forgotten
From the time I was old enough to have Memories I (We) have always cherished the Times that we were able to spend with you.
Love you and I will see you again Someday
Chris Duckett
Family
