

FRANKLIN S. ALLEN, III



Frank Allen, aged 73, died March 24, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease caused by Agent Orange in Vietnam. Frank attended the Frank Allen, aged 73, died March 24, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease caused by Agent Orange in Vietnam. Frank attended the University of Wisconsin -Madison before moving to Colorado with his family and graduated from Colorado State University (CSU) in 1968. At CSU he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and in ROTC. After graduating, he served in the Marines in Vietnam and became a first lieutenant. Afterwards he moved to Virginia where he worked and read law under Mary Cook Hackman. After passing the Virginia Bar, he practiced in Sterling and Fairfax.

He is survived by his sisters, Jeanne Newell (Jim), Judy Scholtz and Barbara Allen; brother, Ralph Allen, and seven nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery March 31, 2020 with a celebration of life at a later date.