

Franklin Leroy Beach



Franklin Leroy Beach passed away at his home in Aldie, Virginia, April 5, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born in Washington, DC, June 12, 1923. Mr. Beach was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda and nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his two sons, Edward W. (Bill) Beach and his wife, Mary of Aldie, VA, and Robert S. (Bobby) Beach and his wife Jessie of Front Royal, VA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Frank was a WWII veteran. In 1941, when he was only 18, he enlisted in the Marines and served as a corpsman in the South Pacific and Japan. After his military service, Frank worked as a heating engineer for the Crane Company and for Thomas Somerville Company. Following his employment at Somerville, he was employed as a plumbing and heating inspector for Fairfax County until he retired.

Mr. Beach was a lifetime member of the Arlington Virginia Moose Lodge where he served as governor and was awarded the Pilgrim Degree, the highest honor. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Frank was a kind, gentle, and generous man who was dearly loved by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Chapel, Leesburg, VA, at a later date. Mr. Beach will be buried at Quantico National Cemetery.