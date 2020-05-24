The Washington Post

FRANKLIN BEAN Jr.

Service Information
Viewing
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Interment
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Notice
Franklin C. Bean, JR.  

Computer scientist, FDA / U.S. Government. Entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Tonda (Taylor) Bean; daughters, Ahsante and Dara Bean; and a host of relatives from the Bean, Brooks, Taylor, and Webb families. A problem solver and mentor, he will be dearly missed. Mr. Bean may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE, Washington DC on Tuesday, May 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interment at Arbutus Memorial Park, 1101 Sulphur Rd., Baltimore, MD on Wednesday May 27 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in his memory to Howard University, or Asbury United Methodist Church, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020
