

FRANKLIN ELWOOD CRAWFORD



Franklin Elwood Crawford, 65, of Woodbridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence. Born in Alexandra, VA., he was a son of Ernestine Crawford and the late Albert Lee Crawford Sr.. Frank lived in Northern Virginia all his life. He was a mechanic for many years before becoming an I.T. Tech for Macy's. Most of all, Frank was a very talented musician, he loved all music his favorite being bluegrass.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Eugene Crawford. Surviving are his wife, Paula Moran Crawford; stepsons Bryan Moran and Marshall Sparks, and three step-grandchildren. Siblings are: Albert L. Crawford, Jr. of West Virginia, Rachel Austin, (John) of Arizona,, Lois Crawford, (Wayne) of Virginia, Carol Clark, (Richard) of North Carolina, and Karen Crawford, (Russell) of Virginia. In addition, three nieces, one nephew, three great-nieces, one great-nephew, a great-grandniece, and godson, Justin Harrison. Band members: Mark Harrison, Bill Swor, Scott Shifflett, Scott Vogel, W. Carroll Quade and special friends and family: Butch and Diane Duff, Kathy Harrison and Alan and Anna Flannigan.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with Brother Dorsey Hostetter officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.