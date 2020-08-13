1/1
FRANKLIN FISHER Jr.
FRANKLIN G. FISHER, JR.  August 13, 1933 - July 29, 2020  
Dr. Franklin G. Fisher, Jr., founder and CEO/President of Applied System Technologies, Inc. (ASTI), has died of natural causes at his home in Seal Beach, California. He was 86. Born in Paris, TX and raised in Sandusky, OH, he was a 1955 graduate of Prairie View A&M College of Texas (BS in Electrical Engineering) and earned master's degrees (MSSM; MPA) and a Ph.D. from University of Southern California. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for more than 50 years. Following a lengthy career in the Aerospace Industry, he moved to northern Virginia, working as a Senior Manager on complex transportation, energy, and sociotechnical studies. In 1987 he founded ASTI, an engineering and professional services firm that he directed until his retirement. Ordained as a Deacon and Elder, he was known for his disciplined study of the Word of God and his deep faith in our Lord, Savior and Redeemer - Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra Turner Bond; and his daughters, Sondra G. Fisher and Debra Fisher-Haymon, and a host of relatives, friends, and business associates. No funeral service will be held due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Beacon Hill Missionary Baptist Church (https://beaconhillchurch.net/) and expressions of sympathy may be posted in the Obituaries section of www.westminstermemorial.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
