FRANKLIN M. HARDING "Tiki"
Howard University Graduate,
Engineer, Steel Band Playment
Died on February 24, 2020 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. Franklin was a member of the original Trinidad and Tobago Steel Bands of Washington, DC and the CAISO Steel Band for many years. He was a retired District of Columbia employee, who worked at the Reeves Center as an engineer. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor McLeod of New York; brother, Clement Harding of Washington, DC and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW. Viewing 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment private.