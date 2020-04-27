

Franklin Timothy McArthur

(Age 47)



Of Santa Clara, CA, formerly of Falls Church, VA, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2020, in his home, from causes related to epilepsy, which he had been battling for many years. He was divorced with no children, but is survived by his loving parents, James and Evelyn. He had no siblings but had many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Frank was born in Arlington, Virginia, on March 18, 1973. He resided in other parts of the United States at various times. During his teen years, his main interest was martial arts, where he took part in several tournaments. Another endeavor during this time was writing short stories. In college, he realized he had a special gift for mathematics and could apply it in ways far beyond the ordinary. He used this ability in several math-intensive jobs over the years, solving problems and acquiring a few patents along the way, and had hoped to make it his life's work. As a hobby he applied this skill to experiments with special visual effects that he created and showed to family and friends. He was fun to be with and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services will be private. We expect to have a gathering to celebrate his life late this year.

Donations may be made to Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy.