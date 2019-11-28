

FRANKLIN A. MORRIS (Age 71)



Of Mitchellville, MD, departed this life on November 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Franklin will be truly missed. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife and soul-mate, Ada A. Morris; his mother, Etta C. Burnette of Manhattan, NY; children, Vera C. Bushrod of Sterling, VA and Renee A. Brown (James) of Mitchellville, MD; brothers, George C. Morris (Alma) of Baltimore, MD and Monte Jackson (Ann) of Weems, VA; sisters, Florence Campbell of Manhattan, NY, Barbara Rich (Raymond) of Burton, VA, Vera Lee (Billy) of Kilmarnock, VA, Michelle Burnette of Manhattan, NY, Denise Coleman of Whitestone, VA and Shirley Garrett of Weems, VA; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, Viewing and Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12 Noon at the Oak Grove Baptist Church, 22870 Dominion Lane, Sterling, VA 20166. Interment will be at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Sterling, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, Serving No. Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, VA. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.