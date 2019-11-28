The Washington Post

FRANKLIN MORRIS

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Franklin Morris. May..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Lyles' Funeral Services
620 S 20Th St
Purcellville, VA
20132
(540)-338-3834
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
22870 Dominion Lane
Sterling, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

FRANKLIN A. MORRIS (Age 71)  

Of Mitchellville, MD, departed this life on November 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Franklin will be truly missed. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife and soul-mate, Ada A. Morris; his mother, Etta C. Burnette of Manhattan, NY; children, Vera C. Bushrod of Sterling, VA and Renee A. Brown (James) of Mitchellville, MD; brothers, George C. Morris (Alma) of Baltimore, MD and Monte Jackson (Ann) of Weems, VA; sisters, Florence Campbell of Manhattan, NY, Barbara Rich (Raymond) of Burton, VA, Vera Lee (Billy) of Kilmarnock, VA, Michelle Burnette of Manhattan, NY, Denise Coleman of Whitestone, VA and Shirley Garrett of Weems, VA; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, Viewing and Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12 Noon at the Oak Grove Baptist Church, 22870 Dominion Lane, Sterling, VA 20166. Interment will be at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Sterling, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, Serving No. Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, VA. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.