Franklin Levi Nickens
Departed this life peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Alfred House Assisted Living in Rockville, MD. He was the son of the late William and Pauline Nickens. He is survived by one brother, Jonathan E. Nickens (Cleona); three sisters, Theresa Hebron (William), Bernadine Hoes (Marshall) and Loretta Ellison (Roy); one god sister, Jean Ann Frazier and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Goshen United Methodist Church, 19615 Goshen Road, Gaithersburg, MD from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.