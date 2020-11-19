On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, of Washington, DC. Former Deputy Director EEO Government Printing Office. He was preceded in death by his wife Anne J. and son Michael De Laine. He is the loving father of Franklin P. De Laine, Jr. (Patricia), Barbara D. Jumper (Steven) and Richard De Laine. Also surviving are four grandchildren, two sisters, other loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, November 21, 10 a.m. followed by homegoing service at 11 a.m. at the Third Street Church of God, 1204 3rd St. NW. Interment private. Arrangements by McGUIRE.