Franklin A. Payne December 4,1942 ~ July 10, 2020

A celebration of life to be planned when all can celebrate together. Son of Katie May and Forrest Ashton Payne. Siblings: Robert Payne (Loie), Caroline Royston (Edward), and Ashton Payne. Children: Michele Petruzzello (Mike), Vicki Payne and Andrea Pomykala (Dan). Grandchildren: Hayley, Alyssa, Adam, Alex, Oliver, Cole, Sawyer and Penn.



