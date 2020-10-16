FRANKLIN SCOTT



Franklin Ellsworth Scott

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie E Scott; four daughters, Sherron, Darnice, Rosalie M and Cowren; two sons, Anthony and Franklin D; 10 grandchildren, Shawnn, Shanayne, Darnelia, Joelle, Franklin E, Roslynn, Rica, Claude, Jeremiah and Kendra; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Scott may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, October 19 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



