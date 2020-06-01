FRANKLIN "Frank" SHEARARD
FRANKLIN ADAM SHEARARD "Frank"  
Franklin Adam "Frank" Shearard, aged 55 of Laurel, Maryland passed peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020 to be welcomed into the loving hands of God. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Shearard and brother Kevin. Frank was the beloved husband of Tom Schmidt. Frank leaves behind his father and stepmother, George and Mary Shearard; siblings Aimee Jackson (Mark), Lisa Shearard, Chris Shearard (Jovanna), Christina Shearard-Ogburn (Fred), Deneece Henry (Reggie), Cynthia Blanchard, Marguerite Smalls, Marlisa Cornitcher, Laverne Smalls, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Frank was the center of his family and deeply cherished.Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be made at www.collinsfuneralhome.comRest in Peace .


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
