WITHROW Franklin Withrow July 17, 1945 - August 7, 2020 Franklin Withrow, poet, motivator, retired educator, and self-proclaimed Ebony King was born in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 1945. He was in elementary school when the historic Brown vs Board of Education ruling desegregated D.C. Public Schools in 1954. He attended Anacostia High School and eventually transferred to Calvin Coolidge High School where he graduated in 1964. His treatment in school after desegregation determined his path in life. Frank was among the first African Americans in the nation's capital to run the mile in track when he was in high school. However, he was best known for his prowess on the basketball court and enrolled at Fayetteville State Teachers College on a basketball scholarship. There, he was known as the Candy Man because of his sweet jump shot. In 1969, Frank received his B.S. degree in Business Education from Fayetteville State University. He returned to Washington and immediately began having an impact on young people. He was the first African American to serve as Director of the Neighborhood Youth Corps for the Recreation Department from 1969 to 1971. For two years, he taught for D.C. Public Schools. Childhood friends encouraged Frank to move to Sacramento in 1972 where he began working as a teacher and administrator in the Sacramento City Unified School District. He played basketball on Mel Rapton's semi-pro team and made more money playing ball than he did teaching. He attended California State University-Sacramento and obtained his Master of Arts in Educational Administration. He also became a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. In his classrooms, his priority was planting seeds of knowledge and boosting students' self-esteem. He had an active after-school program and founded the African American Cultural Exchange Program at C.K. McClatchy High School. The program trained high school students as mentors for younger students. Frank joined the United Black Student Unions of California Advisory Board and served as its chairperson for 15 years. He worked with over a thousand high school students around the state. As the owner of Reasons for Rhyme, he traveled across the country working with students, teachers and parents to raise student test scores. For 10 years, Frank served as a consultant for the California Department of Social Services where he developed classes for foster youthin the Independent Living Program. He coordinated a program for businesses to hire foster youth for the Casey Foundation; he also worked with incarcerated wards of the California Youth Authority. He conducted seminars on women and minorities in the workforce for the California Department of Education Equity Network and developed critical thinking classes for 8th graders in the Sacramento City College Early Start Program. For 32 years, Franklin awarded high achieving Sacramento County 8th graders who exceled in academics, athletics, and community service. A dapper dresser, Frank was a man of style and fashion in DC as well as Sacramento. Always coordinated, he designed many of the clothes he wore and formed adult and student fashion groups that traveled around California. Frank accepted Christ in his life as a young man. So, it was no surprise that he ran the Antioch Progressive Church bookstore for 11 years. He served on the church's scholarship committee and earmarked a good portion of the bookstore's proceeds for scholarships. Over the years, Frank published over 60 books, numerous posters, calendars, and educational raps; he became known as "The Middle-Aged Rapper." In 2004, he retired from Sacramento City schools but continued to travel around the country to speak and conduct workshops at schools and educational conferences. His new moniker became "Triple OG" for Outstanding Gentleman. Frank received numerous awards and honors that included being named Poet Laureate for the Western Province of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He was also named outstanding Alumni in Education and received the Calvin Coolidge High School Alumni Association Medallion of Honor for Lifetime Achievement in Education by the Sacramento Observer Newspaper and the Living Legacy Award for Education by Antioch Progressive Church. In 1997, he was inducted into the International Educational Hall of Fame, and in 2015, he received both the Lifetime Achievement Award from Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and The Hero of Human Services Award from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors. Frank would tell everyone he met, "Your responsibility is to secure knowledge and to develop a technique in which you use that knowledge wisely." Frank died from cancer at home on August 7, 2020. He was cremated at Affordable Cremation & Burial Center, Sacramento, CA. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Henry Miller Withrow and Rossie Kathleen Harshaw and brother, Donald. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife and Ebony Queen, Karen Massie Withrow; daughter, Melissa Carter of Long Beach, CA; sister, Henrietta Farve of Washington, DC; aunt, Helen Love of Shelby, NC; mother-in-law, Lillie Mack Massie of Xenia, OH; brothers-in-law, Marshall Massie (Beverly) of Charlotte, NC; Michael Massie (Jackie) of Xenia, OH; Kevin Massie (Carla) of Napa, CA; nephew, Edgar Anthony Farve of Washington D.C.; nieces and nephew, Jessica, Jennifer and Kevin Massie II of Napa, CA; and a host of relatives, life-long friends and former students. Due to COVID-19, Frank's Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19, Frank's Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store