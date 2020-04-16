

Franklyn Heath Bonbrest (Age 80)



Passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 after contracting the Covid-19 virus. Frank, who grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, was a beloved longtime resident at Brighton Gardens Sunrise Care Assisted Living Facility in Bethesda, Maryland. He was the son of the late Mildred (Peggy) Bright and William James Bonbrest. He was the brother of the late William James Bonbrest II. Frank went to high school at St. Johns and graduated from the University of Maryland at College Park. He worked for the law firm Arnold & Porter and finished his working career at the Xerox Corporation. Frank had a deep love of and respect for the Catholic Church. He was a religious scholar, who was well read and well-spoken on many philosophical levels. He was especially known and admired for his sense of humor and wit. He had a deep appreciation and love for music. Frank is survived by his niece, Elizabeth Tracy Bonbrest Kreisler and nephew William James Bonbrest III, both of NY City. He also leaves behind many loving cousins: Dale, Barbara, Vince, Joan, Geoff, Mark, and John. He will be buried at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Maryland.