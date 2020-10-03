FRANKLYN KINNEY

Or Copy this URL to Share



FRANKLYN ELMO KINNEY

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He is survived by his three brothers, Stanley Kinney, Howard G Kinney and Zachary Z Kinney, Sr., Esq.; three sisters, Brendell Howard, Sheila Fortay and Sharon L Kinney Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr.Kinney may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Tuesday, October 6 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.



