

FRANKLYNN ROBERT SPERBERG



Franklynn Sperberg passed away on February 4, 2020. Captain Sperberg was born in Racine, Wisconsin. Prior to his appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in June 1941, he was an undergraduate at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from the Academy in 1944 with the Class of 1945.

His first duty upon graduation was on the USS RENO (CLAA-96) which was torpedoed near the Philippine Islands shortly after he reported on board. Frank then joined the USS FALL RIVER (CA-131) as it served as the flagship for the Seventh Fleet and then later as the flagship for the target ships at the atom tests at Bikini. Between deployments of the FALL RIVER he married Mary Jane McCallum of Washington, DC in 1946.

For the next 22 years he was involved principally with intelligence gathering. He was officer in Charge of the Naval Security Group Activity, Sakata, Japan in 1958. His last Navy tour prior to retirement in 1969 was as the CNO Coordinator for Project BULLSEYE installing a worldwide network of radio direction finding stations.

Upon retiring from the Navy Captain Sperberg was employed in the Space Division, Lockheed Missiles and Space Company, Sunnyvale, CA. There he worked on various satellite programs.

Since 1999 Frank lived in Williamsburg, VA. where he was active in the Presbyterian Church, in various Masonic bodies and with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

He is survived by his son, Robert, who retired as a Colonel in the Army Corps of Engineers; one daughter Jeanne; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. Mary Jane, his loving wife of 63 years, and a daughter, Patricia, have preceded him in death. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Rd,, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at