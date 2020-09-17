Frazier P. Dawson passed away September 12, 2020 surrounded by his four children. He was born in Washington, DC to the late Thomas Lawrence and Anne Davidson Dawson - a family dating back seven generations in Montgomery County. After serving with the Army in Korea, he graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts in History and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Frazier married Moira Burns Quinn in Lexington, Kentucky in 1959 and returned to Rockville where he began a career with IBM. In his retirement he enjoyed playing golf, traveling and always had a big smile and a twinkle in his eye when sharing fond memories of growing up in old Rockville. But most of all, he cherished spending time with the family that he so adored.Frazier is survived by his children Moira Quinn, Katherine (Patrick), Thomas (Lisa), Kimberly (Matthew) and eight grandchildren Thomas, Taylor, Frazier, Ryann, Quinn, Erin, Paul and Jake. As well as his sister Mary Anne Veirs Rohrbaugh, two nephews C. Clifton (Chip) Veirs III, Frazier Peter Veirs and a niece Anne Veirs Tsangaris.A private family Mass will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockville, Maryland. A Celebration of his Life will be offered at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church for the Historical Chapel Fund in memory of Frazier Dawson. Donations may be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Please view and sign online guestbook at