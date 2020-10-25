

Frazier Tate-Jackson

Passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was a native of Elizabeth, NJ and a graduate of Battin High School. She is survived by son, Rahsaan Jackson; grandsons, Rahsaan Jackson, Jr., Ellis Jackson and Logan Jackson; siblings, Josephine Scriven, Frances Tate, George Tate, and Carleen Tate-Little; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her youngest sister, Marguerite Tate-Stroud in 1991. The funeral service for Ms. Tate-Jackson will be held on October 30, 2020, 10 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, at Marshall-March Funeral Home in Washington, DC. The burial will be in Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Ms. Tate-Jackson was fully dedicated to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her family. She will truly be missed.



