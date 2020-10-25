1/
Frazier Tate-Jackson
Frazier Tate-Jackson  
Passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was a native of Elizabeth, NJ and a graduate of Battin High School. She is survived by son, Rahsaan Jackson; grandsons, Rahsaan Jackson, Jr., Ellis Jackson and Logan Jackson; siblings, Josephine Scriven, Frances Tate, George Tate, and Carleen Tate-Little; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her youngest sister, Marguerite Tate-Stroud in 1991. The funeral service for Ms. Tate-Jackson will be held on October 30, 2020, 10 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, at Marshall-March Funeral Home in Washington, DC. The burial will be in Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Ms. Tate-Jackson was fully dedicated to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her family. She will truly be missed.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
