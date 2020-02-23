

FRED FRANCIS CURNS (Age 102)



Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020, in Springfield, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Selma Lelling Curns. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Curns Salisbury; his grandchildren, F.W. Randall Salisbury and Avery A.K.L. Salisbury; and a niece and three nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate the lives of Mr. and Mrs. Curns will be held at the Village Church at Greenspring, 7420 Spring Village Drive, on Friday, February 28, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Greenspring Village (retirement community) Bene-volent Care Fund, 7430 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150.

