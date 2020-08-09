

FRED E. HORNADAY, JR. "Ted" (Age 90)

Of Chestertown, Maryland died of cancer Friday, July 31, 2020 at his daughter's home in Overland Park, Kansas. Mr. Hornaday was born 1930 in Washington, DC. Mr. Hornaday is survived by his wife Patsy Combs Hornaday; daughters Carol Martin of Coppell, Texas, Susan (Tom) Butler of Kansas City and son Fred/Ted (Jane Farl) Hornaday of San Carlos, CA, as well as eight grandchildren scattered throughout the country. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Hornaday. Ted will be deeply missed for his quiet humor, dry wit, and reliable practicality.A memorial service will be hosted in Kansas City at a later date. Donations in Ted's honor to Sultana Education Foundation,https://sultanaeducation.org/support/, in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.



