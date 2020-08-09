1/1
FRED E. "Ted" HORNADAY JR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FRED E. HORNADAY, JR. "Ted" (Age 90)  
Of Chestertown, Maryland died of cancer Friday, July 31, 2020 at his daughter's home in Overland Park, Kansas. Mr. Hornaday was born 1930 in Washington, DC. Mr. Hornaday is survived by his wife Patsy Combs Hornaday; daughters Carol Martin of Coppell, Texas, Susan (Tom) Butler of Kansas City and son Fred/Ted (Jane Farl) Hornaday of San Carlos, CA, as well as eight grandchildren scattered throughout the country. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Hornaday. Ted will be deeply missed for his quiet humor, dry wit, and reliable practicality.A memorial service will be hosted in Kansas City at a later date. Donations in Ted's honor to Sultana Education Foundation,https://sultanaeducation.org/support/, in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved