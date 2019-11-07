

FRED A. GILL, M.D.



Fred A. Gill, M.D., of Potomac, MD, passed away October 12, 2019, from complications of stroke. He was 83.

Dr. Gill had a thriving private practice of Internal Medicine (with a specialty in infectious diseases) in Bethesda, MD, for 31 years (1967-1998). During this time, he served on and chaired many committees for Suburban Hospital in Bethesda and government advisory councils. From 1998 until retiring in 2016, he was Chief of the Internal Medicine Consultation Service for the Clinical Center at the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Gill also served on the NIH Clinical Center's Ethics and Clinical Pastoral Education committees and was an investigator on numerous research protocols.

A beloved physician, Dr. Gill was widely known and admired for his empathy and for his taking time to really listen to his patients. He was a loyal and generous friend to many. Among his passions was a love for the water, including swimming, sailing, and scuba diving, the latter of which took him all over the world.