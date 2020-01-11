FRED M. GLASER
On Thursday, January 9, 2020, FRED GLASER of Potomac, MD formerly of the Bronx, NY passed away at the age of 77. He was a beloved husband of Naomi Glaser; devoted father to Matthew (Alison) and Amy (Michael); and loving grandfather to Jamie, Max, Brady and Jordan. Fred was an Army
veteran, a great friend to many and a person who contributed to his community throughout his life. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 12 at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Rd., Potomac, MD. Graveside service will be held in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org
. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.