Fred J. Goldsmith
Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Ret.)
On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Fred J. Goldsmith, of Clarksville, MD. Devoted husband of the late Alice C. Goldsmith, of 59 years. Son of the late Jack and Rose Goldsmith. He is also survived by relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's memory may be made to a . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.