FRED GOLDSMITH

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRED GOLDSMITH.

 

Fred J. Goldsmith  
Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Ret.)  

On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Fred J. Goldsmith, of Clarksville, MD. Devoted husband of the late Alice C. Goldsmith, of 59 years. Son of the late Jack and Rose Goldsmith. He is also survived by relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's memory may be made to a . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Funeral Home
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon
Donations