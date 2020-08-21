Fred A. Greene, Jr. of Annapolis, MD died on August 18, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1926 in Culpeper, VA. Fred was a veteran of World War II and a graduate of the University of Maryland. He was a retired home builder and land developer. He loved horse racing and was a longtime owner and breeder of thoroughbred racehorses. Fred was an avid golfer and card player. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Odessa. He is survived by his longtime companion, Ellie Tarter; sister, Vivian Mitchell; daughters, Donna (Bob) Sabin and Deborah Greene; granddaughters, Kelly (Kelland) Ehrenfried and Wendy (Robbie) Kendall; great- grandchildren, Drew Seminuk, Nicholas Kendall, Alec Ehrenfried and Megan Ehrenfried. Due to Covid-19 all services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to University Baptist Church, 3515 Campus Dr., College Park, MD 20740, or the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Online condolences may be made at: