

Fred J. Grimani



Died peacefully at the age of 101 on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at The Fountains at Washington House in Alexandria, VA, his home for over 22 years. Fred reached the rank of Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army during WWII serving in the Pacific Theater as a Communications Supply Technician. After the war he earned his BA degree from George Washington University with a major in Accounting. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, AA degree with distinction. He worked as a Budget Analyst for the Department of the Navy reaching the level of a GS-14. He was predeceased by Grace W. Grimani, his beloved wife of 46 years; his brother, Carl Grimani; sister, Josephine Grimani Valli; nephew, Joachim Valli; and grand nephew, Joseph Valli. He is survived by his nephew, Carl Grimani; niece, Judith Weltle; nephew, Frank Valli; and numerous grand nieces and grand nephews and several great grand nieces. A private family graveside service will be held in Ambler, Pennsylvania.