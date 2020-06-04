

Fred Albert Hand (Age 84)

Of Falls Church, VA died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Falls Church, VA. Fred was born on October 19, 1935 in Muir, Pennsylvania, son of Blanche Hand and Albert Hand. He was married to Joan Hand for 58 years. Fred was one of five children, including the late Jay Hand. He is survived by siblings Anna Fritsch, Roger Hand and Phyllis Raudenbush. Fred has three children, Susan Manning, Scott Hand and Mark Hand; two grandchildren, Morgan Hand and Marshall Hand; and two daughters-in-law, Danica Hand and Nancy Ryan. Fred lived in Round Hill, VA for more than 40 years. Fred served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in South Korea from 1955-1956. Fred then worked for the CIA for 30 years. Fred was a long-time member of the League of Women Voters of Loudoun County and the Purcellville Lions Club, including serving as president. Baseball was Fred's favorite sport. He was thrilled beyond words when the Nats won the World Series in 2019. No service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Foundation of the State Arboretum of Virginia, where Fred volunteered.



