Fred Hand
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fred Albert Hand  (Age 84)  
Of Falls Church, VA died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Falls Church, VA. Fred was born on October 19, 1935 in Muir, Pennsylvania, son of Blanche Hand and Albert Hand. He was married to Joan Hand for 58 years. Fred was one of five children, including the late Jay Hand. He is survived by siblings Anna Fritsch, Roger Hand and Phyllis Raudenbush. Fred has three children, Susan Manning, Scott Hand and Mark Hand; two grandchildren, Morgan Hand and Marshall Hand; and two daughters-in-law, Danica Hand and Nancy Ryan. Fred lived in Round Hill, VA for more than 40 years. Fred served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in South Korea from 1955-1956. Fred then worked for the CIA for 30 years. Fred was a long-time member of the League of Women Voters of Loudoun County and the Purcellville Lions Club, including serving as president. Baseball was Fred's favorite sport. He was thrilled beyond words when the Nats won the World Series in 2019. No service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Foundation of the State Arboretum of Virginia, where Fred volunteered.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved