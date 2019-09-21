FRED HOFFMAN
Fred Hoffman, 71, died September 20, 2019 in his home in Rockville, MD of ALS. Funeral 10 AM September 23 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring. Family will be observing shiva. Survived by wife Rosamund Timberg; sister Amy Hoffman; a nephew, two nieces, two great nieces and many friends. Contributions may be made to ALS Association of DC/Maryland/Virginia, the Holocaust Museum and Nature Conservancy. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.