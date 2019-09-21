The Washington Post

FRED HOFFMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRED HOFFMAN.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

FRED HOFFMAN  

Fred Hoffman, 71, died September 20, 2019 in his home in Rockville, MD of ALS. Funeral 10 AM September 23 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring. Family will be observing shiva. Survived by wife Rosamund Timberg; sister Amy Hoffman; a nephew, two nieces, two great nieces and many friends. Contributions may be made to ALS Association of DC/Maryland/Virginia, the Holocaust Museum and Nature Conservancy. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon