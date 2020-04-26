Fred Stuart Johnson (Age 77)
Sunday, April 12, 2020, beloved father of Dawn Johnson Brown (Wayman) and Sybil Johnson died. Loving brother to James Reginald Johnson (Lorraine). Blessed Grandfather of Ronald Johnson, Miles, Kyle and Jillian Brown. He will be remembered by nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends. Retired from PEPCO after 40 years of service. A private service will be held on April 30, 2020. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Capital Area Food Bank. Write Fred Johnson on the memo line of your check or in the memorial line online. www.capitalareafoodbank.org
4900 Puerto Rico Avenue, NE Washington, DC 20017. Services by R.N. Horton Co. Morticians, Inc.