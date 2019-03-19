Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRED JORDAN.



FRED JORDAN

June 30, 1933 - February 24, 2019



Born in Dallas, TX, he spent his childhood in Kodiak, AL and Albuquerque, NM. After graduating from University of New Mexico, he served in the U.S. Army in Ulm, Germany, where he met and married his wife Carmel Tipton Jordan. Upon his discharge Fred became a reporter for the Providence Journal. The family moved to California, where he joined the press staff of Gov. Edmund (Pat) Brown. Returning to the East Coast, he joined the Model Cities program. He also served as of the Communication Director of the Nation League of Cities and as the editor of Nation's City Magazine and Newspaper.

Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years, his son Tres of New York City, his daughter Kim

of Ft. Collin, CO, his son Stewart and daughter-in-law Diane of Silver Spring, MD, and nine grandchildren and great-grand-children.

Fred's family will gather for a private ceremony on April 5. Friends are invited to join together for "Remembering Fred" at The Residences at Thomas Circle, 1330 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. Those wishing to make a contribution may donate to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.