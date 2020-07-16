1/
FRED KELLY
{ "" }
FRED B. KELLY  
Fred B. Kelly of Leisure World, Silver Spring, Maryland passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was 95. Born to Fred Colburn Kelly and Patrice Boswell Kelly and predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret P. Kelly. He is survived by his brother John Lee Kelly of Columbus Ohio, and six children: Lee Kelly Yborra (Stephe); Kevin Kelly; Karen Kelly Buch (Ken); Tommy Kelly (Kathy); Kathleen Kelly; and Sandra Kelly Klein. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fred served in the United States Navy during World War II as an Aviation Radioman and was honorably discharged in 1946. He had a long and successful career as an insurance claims adjuster and auditor at GEICO before retiring in July 1986. Fred remained active in the American Legion throughout his life, serving as past Commander of Thad Dulin Post 59 where he continued to serve on its Executive Committee until his passing. Due to Coronavirus and community health concerns, there will be no public viewing. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church at 15663 Norbeck Boulevard, Silver Spring, Maryland on Monday July 20 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Gate Of Heaven Cemetery on Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Francis J. Collins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
