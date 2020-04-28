Fred L. Lewis Jr.
Fred L. Lewis, Jr. departed this life on April 18, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Helen J. Lewis; his dad, Fred L. Lewis, Sr.; his son, Daryl S. Lewis, Sr.; his daughter-in-law, Illane Torres-Lewis; three grandchildren, KeShawna Lewis, Darryl S. Lewis Jr., and Manesseh Lewis; four great grandchildren, Keashawn Mathis, Thomas Peterson Jr., Ja'kiah Peterson and JaKori Peterson; three brothers-in-law Earl Jarrell, Percy Jarrell, and John Martin; one sister-in-law, Annie Martin; one uncle, Kenny Ruffin; and a host of relatives, friends and many God children. Celebration of Life will hold on Thursday April 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Funeral Home, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746.