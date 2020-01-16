The Washington Post

Fred Loney

Notice
FRED LONEY  

The officers and members of Roscoe C. Cartwright Lodge No. 129, of Accokeek, Maryland is hereby notified of the death of Brother Fred Loney. Lodge of Sorrow: Thursday, January 16, 2020, (9:30 p.m.) at Roscoe C. Cartwright Masonic Lodge Hall, 16220 Livingston Road, Accokeek, MD, 20607, Viewing: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Masonic Services: (6 p.m.) at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown RD. Camp Spring, MD. 20748. Viewing 12 noon to 1 p.m., Homegoing Services: (1 p.m.) Monday, January 20, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 7707 Allentown Road., Fort Washington, MD 20744 Interment will be Tuesday (9:30 a.m.) at Cheltenham Memorial Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 16, 2020
