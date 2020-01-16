FRED LONEY
The officers and members of Roscoe C. Cartwright Lodge No. 129, of Accokeek, Maryland is hereby notified of the death of Brother Fred Loney. Lodge of Sorrow: Thursday, January 16, 2020, (9:30 p.m.) at Roscoe C. Cartwright Masonic Lodge Hall, 16220 Livingston Road, Accokeek, MD, 20607, Viewing: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Masonic Services: (6 p.m.) at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown RD. Camp Spring, MD. 20748. Viewing 12 noon to 1 p.m., Homegoing Services: (1 p.m.) Monday, January 20, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 7707 Allentown Road., Fort Washington, MD 20744 Interment will be Tuesday (9:30 a.m.) at Cheltenham Memorial Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.