Fred Loney
Chief Master Sergeant, USAF (Retired)
Born September 28, 1942, in Sumter, South Carolina to Pearl Jefferson (Spann) and Scott Loney. Fred transitioned from his earthly body to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Fred Loney leaves to cherish his loving memory: His devoted and loving wife Mary Lee Loney; daughter Sheila M. Loney-Wooden; son Stephen W. Loney (Tonya); brother Darin Jefferson (Donna); six sisters, Marie Burnett, Jacquelyn Jefferson, Beverly Jefferson, Barbara Jefferson, Rose Jackson (Terrence), Marilyn Jefferson; brother from another Jerome Hastie (Myrtle); six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; five sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Fred Loney's viewing will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020, 5 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD 20748. His funeral will be Monday, January 20, 2020, 12 p.m. at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD 20744. Burial will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.