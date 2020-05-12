Fred Moonves
Died April 28, 2020, in Rockville, MD, of complications from Parkinson's disease. Survived by daughter Jacki Moonves; ex-wife Vicki Killian; siblings Marcia Cooper (Eugene), Marlene Stephanides (George), Stephen (Chip) Moonves; nieces Stacy Cooper, Kim Cooper, Shoshana Killian Levy, Sarah Killian, Juli Buchfirer Platt, Heather Buchfirer; nephews Mark Killian and Zachary Moonves.
Fred enjoyed some wild times. He traveled the world, danced with a bear in Yugoslavia, lived on a kibbutz, and lived with a duck in Spain. He went to Woodstock, and in 1970 owned Fantasia, a leather shop in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Later as a chef, Fred spent much of his career cooking for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Federal Reserve, and Harris Teeter. In a testament to his generosity, Fred also cooked elaborate meals for homeless shelters.
Due to the pandemic an in-person gathering in memory of Fred will be at a later date.