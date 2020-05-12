

Fred Moonves



Died April 28, 2020, in Rockville, MD, of complications from Parkinson's disease. Survived by daughter Jacki Moonves; ex-wife Vicki Killian; siblings Marcia Cooper (Eugene), Marlene Stephanides (George), Stephen (Chip) Moonves; nieces Stacy Cooper, Kim Cooper, Shoshana Killian Levy, Sarah Killian, Juli Buchfirer Platt, Heather Buchfirer; nephews Mark Killian and Zachary Moonves.

Fred enjoyed some wild times. He traveled the world, danced with a bear in Yugoslavia, lived on a kibbutz, and lived with a duck in Spain. He went to Woodstock, and in 1970 owned Fantasia, a leather shop in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Later as a chef, Fred spent much of his career cooking for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Federal Reserve, and Harris Teeter. In a testament to his generosity, Fred also cooked elaborate meals for homeless shelters.

In recent years, Fred was an integral part of the DC Parkinson's community. Donations may be made to Bowen McCauley Dance Company, Dance for Parkinson's at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/2OPyOA?vid=85z1n

Due to the pandemic an in-person gathering in memory of Fred will be at a later date.