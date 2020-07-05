FRED PETERS

On Monday, June 29, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Martha Padgette Peters; father of Carla Peters Forehand; Susan Peters Kendall; and the late F. Randolph (Randy) Peters; father-in-law of Christopher W. Kendall; grandfather of Alice C. Forehand and James (Jamie) R. Kendall. Also survived by Ann Padgette Jones, sister-in-law; Minnie Main, stepsister; many nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors. Visitation at Collins Funeral Home on July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. (SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED) Private interment at Rock Creek Cemetery, in Washington, DC. Memorial contributions may be made to Barbershop Harmony Society (DC Chapter) or to Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church.