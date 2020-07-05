1/
FRED PETERS
Fred Adolph Peters  (Age 102)  
On Monday, June 29, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Martha Padgette Peters; father of Carla Peters Forehand; Susan Peters Kendall; and the late F. Randolph (Randy) Peters; father-in-law of Christopher W. Kendall; grandfather of Alice C. Forehand and James (Jamie) R. Kendall. Also survived by Ann Padgette Jones, sister-in-law; Minnie Main, stepsister; many nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors. Visitation at Collins Funeral Home on July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. (SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED) Private interment at Rock Creek Cemetery, in Washington, DC. Memorial contributions may be made to Barbershop Harmony Society (DC Chapter) or to Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church.www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
