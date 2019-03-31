

FRED BLANTON PETTY, JR.



Fred Blanton Petty, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Falls Church, Virginia on March 8, 2019, following a long illness. He was born in Jacksonville, Texas on April 11, 1926 and lived a long life of 92 years filled with treasured memories.

Fred Petty is predeceased by his parents, Fred Blanton Petty, Sr. and Ethel Lucille "Jackie" Boone Petty, both of Conroe, and his sister, Martha Petty Childress (W.A.) of Port Arthur, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy "Dot" Golding Petty, of Falls Church, Virginia; his daughter, Paula Petty Hansen (John) of Rochester, New York; his granddaughter, Amy Hansen Akers (Nicklas) of Burlingame, California, and his grandson, Sean Hansen (Grace) of Sunnyvale, California. He was blessed to know and to love three great-grandchildren: Abigail Akers, Benjamin Hansen, and Jonathan Hansen, all residing with their parents in California.

A graveside service was held at Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery, 1600 Porter Rd., Conroe, Texas on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our team of caregivers from Paragon Home Care for their wonderful care during the past 14 months, and especially to our lovely Ana who so willingly helped her "Mr. Fred" for many years. If desired, donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice Services, 4715 15th St. N., Arlington, Virginia 22205.