Fred Protopappas (Age 72)
Died of cancer on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Montgomery Hospice's Casey House. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Polan; son, Alex (Lacey); and grandson, Dylan; brother, John (Judy Meany); sister-in-law, Miriam Polan; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Peter and Marta (Harnischmacher) Protopappas, Fred was the only member of his immediate family born in the U.S. He was a record-setting track athlete at Nazareth High School, and was recruited to Georgetown University, from which he received a track scholarship. At Georgetown he received a BA, MA, and PhD in Chinese Language and Literature.Fred spent his professional career at the Library of Congress, where he began as a cataloger of Chinese language materials. He retired as Senior Overseas Operations Officer, having traveled to and worked with the Library's offices in Cairo, Rio, New Delhi, Nairobi, Islamabad, and Jakarta. In addition to his athletic achievements in track and field, Fred was an avid cyclist, a music-lover who delighted in sharing his enthusiasm with his friends, and a grateful member of the Del Ray Club. He was generous with his time and expertise, and was beloved for his friendliness, sense of humor, and wacky t-shirts. Donations in Fred's name may be made by check to the Del Ray Club, 7611 Clarendon Road, Bethesda, Maryland 20814 (please add a letter of explanation), or to the Coalition for the Capital Crescent Trail (cctrail.org
]). No services are planned.