FRED RISHER Sr.
FRED RISHER, SR. (Age 93)  
Peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Suburban Hospital of Covid-19. Fred served in the US Navy from 1944 through 1947 in the Pacific and worked for over 30 years as an audio engineer and a Chyron operator at WRC-TV. He was honored to serve as President of NABET Local 31. Fred retired from WRC in 1982 and moved to Arizona. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marie; daughters, Susanne Kersey and Janet Dayhoff; sons, Fred Risher and Leonard Rowles. Also surviving are granddaughters, Alexis and Ashley Kersey; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Services will take place at a later date. In memory of Fred Risher, contributions may be made to WorldReader.com. Arrangements by McGuire. www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
