FRED RISHER, SR. (Age 93)
Peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Suburban Hospital of Covid-19. Fred served in the US Navy from 1944 through 1947 in the Pacific and worked for over 30 years as an audio engineer and a Chyron operator at WRC-TV. He was honored to serve as President of NABET Local 31. Fred retired from WRC in 1982 and moved to Arizona. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marie; daughters, Susanne Kersey and Janet Dayhoff; sons, Fred Risher and Leonard Rowles. Also surviving are granddaughters, Alexis and Ashley Kersey; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Services will take place at a later date. In memory of Fred Risher, contributions may be made to WorldReader.com
