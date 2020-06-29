Fred Schutzman
Fred Schutzman  
Fred Schutzman, a mechanical engineer who became Director of Manufacturing for Litton Industries in College Park, MD. and recipient of the Federal Government's Health and Human Services Distinguished Services Award, the Department's highest award for his work as Director of the Office of Child Support Enforcement, has died from heart failure at age 92 on June 27, 2020 at his daughter's home after residing at Edenwald Retirement Community, Towson, MD. Mr. Schutzman was predeceased by his wife, the former Barbara Roffenbinder, a school teacher from New York who passed away in 1985. He is survived by his wife Janet Friedberg Schutzman (nee Hechter); son Howard Schutzman (Ava) of Nashua NH and Boynton Beach, FL; daughter Ellen Levin (Nelson) of Columbia, MD; stepsons Paul Friedberg (Dr. Madeline Krauss) of Newton, MA and John Friedberg (Beth) of Robbinsville, NJ. His stepdaughter, Julie Friedberg died in 1991. Grandchildren are Michelle Pacifico (David), Stacy Tharp (Benjamin), Matthew Levin (Georgette Eva) and Jessica, Nicole, Douglas and Spencer Friedberg. Great Grandchildren are Leah and Amy Pacifico and Harvey and Dexter Tharp.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 29, 2020.
