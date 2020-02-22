Fred R. Schwartz
January 15,1935 - February 13, 2020
Died in Leesburg, VA from complications of dementia. UCLA graduate, served in Marine Corps. Retired from Freddie Mac and IBM. He enjoyed some of his retirement years in New Bern, NC. He was a good man who was dearly loved. Leaving his family to miss him; wife, Rosalee Schwartz, his children, Teresa Angiono of Mukilteo, WA, Jeffrey (Karyn) Schwartz of Post Falls, ID, Lynn (Marty) Peacher of South Riding, VA and Diane (Scott) Northern of Waterford, VA, grandchildren, Nicole, Tony, Courtney, Karl, Tamika, Kemane, Cameron, Emily, Megan, Ryan, Taylor and several great-grandchildren. Past member of MVYC. His family wishes him Bon Voyage on calm seas for his final cruise to his heavenly home. Private memorial service will be held at a later date.