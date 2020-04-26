The Washington Post

Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Notice
Fred Vincent Scimeca (Age 86)  

Of Vienna Virginia, passed away April 20, 2020 following a brief illness.
Fred was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Scimeca. He is survived by his three sons, Joe, Craig and Tony Scimeca and one daughter, Theresa Mastrian and their spouses and seven grandchildren. Fred is survived by two sisters, JoAnne Novielli and Connie Scimeca.
Fred was survived by his present wife, Dawn Tanner, her children and their families, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
For more information on Fred's life and for a later date, time and place for his Celebration of Life please see www.moneyandking.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Fred's honor to the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department at vvfd.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
