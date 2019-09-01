

FRED TATE



On Wednesday, August 28, 2019 Fred Tate, beloved husband of the late Fayetta Tate; loving father of Fred Tate, Jr. (Kathleen), Anthony Tate and Sandra Tate; cherished grandfather of Lena, Frederick, Nicholas, and Ace Tate and Tom and Billy Gorman; dear great-grandfather of Hayley and Landon Gorman and Sawyer and Leo Tate. Also survived by his dear friends Jim and Audrey Thompson.

Family and Friends may gather on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Special Olympics Frederick County, MD. Please sign and view the family guestbook at