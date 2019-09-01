The Washington Post

FRED TATE (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRED TATE.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Rockville
Notice
Send Flowers

 

FRED TATE  

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019 Fred Tate, beloved husband of the late Fayetta Tate; loving father of Fred Tate, Jr. (Kathleen), Anthony Tate and Sandra Tate; cherished grandfather of Lena, Frederick, Nicholas, and Ace Tate and Tom and Billy Gorman; dear great-grandfather of Hayley and Landon Gorman and Sawyer and Leo Tate. Also survived by his dear friends Jim and Audrey Thompson.
 
Family and Friends may gather on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Special Olympics Frederick County, MD. Please sign and view the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.