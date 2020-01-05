Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRED TAYLOR. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM St. Mark's Episcopal Church 301 A Street, S.E. Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

TAYLOR FRED TAYLOR Fred died peacefully on November 23, 2019 at his Washington D.C. home. He had battled to finish the 12th chapter of his second book, but cancer won the contest. A man of vision and faith he is certainly telling St. Peter about his book of having hope and faith in today's world! Born in Princeton, Kentucky in 1932, Fred was a graduate of The McCallie School, Chattanooga, TN; Vanderbilt University and Yale Divinity School. He then served as a pastor in Branchville and McLean, Virginia. When he felt a call to community activism, he began volunteering with the newly formed For Love of Children (FLOC). A year later he was hired as the Executive Director of FLOC, where he remained for 37 years. FLOC's initial focus was to close Junior Village, a city run foster care institution that did not meet the needs of children in its' care. With diligence and community support, the institution was closed. FLOC's efforts in this area was reported in the Washington Post and recognized by local and federal agencies. Under Fred's leadership FLOC developed many innovative programs, ranging from Hope and a Home to Wilderness Center. Currently FLOC operates the Neighborhood Tutoring and City Leaders programs. Fred published "Roll Away the Stone: Saving America's Children" in 1999. It laid out a concept of empowerment for change in local and national communities. The second edition, 2008, continues to resonate in college classrooms and online. He was writing a book exploring how we can have hope in today's world when he died. His

TAYLOR FRED TAYLOR Fred died peacefully on November 23, 2019 at his Washington D.C. home. He had battled to finish the 12th chapter of his second book, but cancer won the contest. A man of vision and faith he is certainly telling St. Peter about his book of having hope and faith in today's world! Born in Princeton, Kentucky in 1932, Fred was a graduate of The McCallie School, Chattanooga, TN; Vanderbilt University and Yale Divinity School. He then served as a pastor in Branchville and McLean, Virginia. When he felt a call to community activism, he began volunteering with the newly formed For Love of Children (FLOC). A year later he was hired as the Executive Director of FLOC, where he remained for 37 years. FLOC's initial focus was to close Junior Village, a city run foster care institution that did not meet the needs of children in its' care. With diligence and community support, the institution was closed. FLOC's efforts in this area was reported in the Washington Post and recognized by local and federal agencies. Under Fred's leadership FLOC developed many innovative programs, ranging from Hope and a Home to Wilderness Center. Currently FLOC operates the Neighborhood Tutoring and City Leaders programs. Fred published "Roll Away the Stone: Saving America's Children" in 1999. It laid out a concept of empowerment for change in local and national communities. The second edition, 2008, continues to resonate in college classrooms and online. He was writing a book exploring how we can have hope in today's world when he died. His University of Iowa writing coach, Mary Allen, will shepherd the book through completion and publication under his name. Fred traveled to many parts of the world for both pleasure and humanitarian purposes. A summer experience with Outward Bound in Maine, cross-country trips in the United States, disaster relief organizing in Texas, lots of golf and attendance at NATS games kept him refreshed for family and community endeavors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor and Rumsey Taylor, brothers Rumsey, Robert and sister Nancy. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sherrill P. Taylor, three children from his first marriage to Anne Jarman (with whom he maintained a friendship), a stepdaughter and eight grandchildren. His children are Sarah Harris (Herb), F. Chapman Taylor (Grace B.), Grace A. Taylor (Forest), stepdaughter Jocelyn Kovalenko (Phil), and eight grandchildren; Campbell, Alice, Rachel, F. Crawford, Jade, Jarman, Parker and Riley. Active in the early days of The Church of the Saviour, Fred became co-pastor of the Seeker's Community and then a member of Eighth Day Community. He also attended St. Mark's Episcopal Church. He and David Hilfiker maintained a "spiritual partnership" for many years of disciplined weekly journal writing and speaking of their inner lives. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to: For Love of Children (FLOC), 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington D.C. 20003. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on January 18 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 301 A Street, S.E., Washington, DC 20003In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to: For Love of Children (FLOC), 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington D.C. 20003. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on January 18 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 301 A Street, S.E., Washington, DC 20003 Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Iowa Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close