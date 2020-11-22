FRED E. WEIDERHOLD (Age 100)
Of Burke, VA, passed away peacefully with family by his side November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Elizabeth Weiderhold. Loving father of Ruth Daly (Daniel), Connie Brown (John), Judith Pederson (Eldor), Fred Weiderhold, Jr. (Alice Roberts), James Weiderhold, Michael Weiderhold (Susan), Betty McLaughlin (Daniel), and Robert Weiderhold (Susan). Cherished grandfather of Cameron Daly (Jill Solely), Caroline Daly, Kelly Gilmore (Lance), Michael Brown (Carrie Schum), Judy Crossin (Brian), Daniel Brown (Aga), Melissa Paris, Joseph Kennedy (Colleen), Elizabeth Weiderhold, Katherine McLaughlin, Caroline McLaughlin, Allison Weiderhold, Abigail Weiderhold, Anna Weiderhold, and Austin Weiderhold. Treasured great-grandfather of Ryan Daly, Nathan Daly, Luke Gilmore, Benjamin Gilmore, Adelaide Brown, Timothy Brown, Eleanor Crossin, Josephine Crossin, William Crossin, Samuel Crossin, Juliet Kennedy, and Benjamin Kennedy. A service at the Old Post Chapel at Ft. Myer and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund (https://heartlandhospicefund.org
) or the Salvation Army (https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give
)