1/
FRED WEIDERHOLD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FRED E. WEIDERHOLD (Age 100)   
Of Burke, VA, passed away peacefully with family by his side November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Elizabeth Weiderhold. Loving father of Ruth Daly (Daniel), Connie Brown (John), Judith Pederson (Eldor), Fred Weiderhold, Jr. (Alice Roberts), James Weiderhold, Michael Weiderhold (Susan), Betty McLaughlin (Daniel), and Robert Weiderhold (Susan). Cherished grandfather of Cameron Daly (Jill Solely), Caroline Daly, Kelly Gilmore (Lance), Michael Brown (Carrie Schum), Judy Crossin (Brian), Daniel Brown (Aga), Melissa Paris, Joseph Kennedy (Colleen), Elizabeth Weiderhold, Katherine McLaughlin, Caroline McLaughlin, Allison Weiderhold, Abigail Weiderhold, Anna Weiderhold, and Austin Weiderhold. Treasured great-grandfather of Ryan Daly, Nathan Daly, Luke Gilmore, Benjamin Gilmore, Adelaide Brown, Timothy Brown, Eleanor Crossin, Josephine Crossin, William Crossin, Samuel Crossin, Juliet Kennedy, and Benjamin Kennedy. A service at the Old Post Chapel at Ft. Myer and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund (https://heartlandhospicefund.org) or the Salvation Army (https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved